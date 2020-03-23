Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:30 PM
Wilmington - Patricia J. Gove of Wilmington, DE passed away on March 12, 2020. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation has been changed to Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 1:30-2:30 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702, with service following at 2:30 PM. For expanded obituary, to send an online condolence, or to verify any potential changes in service times, please visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
