Services Rescheduled Patricia Jean Gove
Wilmington - Patricia J. Gove of Wilmington, DE passed away on March 12, 2020. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation has been changed to Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 1:30-2:30 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702, with service following at 2:30 PM. For expanded obituary, to send an online condolence, or to verify any potential changes in service times, please visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020