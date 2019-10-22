|
Seymour R. Weinstein
Wilmington - Age 89, passed away, Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Born November 28, 1929 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Jacob and Molly (nee Kronfeld) Weinstein. Seymour served in the military during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue. Seymour will be known as a pharmacist with a unique sense of humor and a quiet demeanor.
Preceded in death by his sister, Rita Kraft; and brother, Henry Weinstein; Seymour is survived by his nieces, Denise Kraft, Gail Weinstein, and Teri Weinstein Gerhartz; and nephew, Stu Weinstein.
Graveside services will be 12:00 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 E. Marsh Lane, Suite 4, Newport, DE 19804.
Schoenberg
Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019