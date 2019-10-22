Services
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Jewish Community Cemetery
401 Foulk Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Seymour Weinstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seymour R. Weinstein


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seymour R. Weinstein Obituary
Seymour R. Weinstein

Wilmington - Age 89, passed away, Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Born November 28, 1929 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Jacob and Molly (nee Kronfeld) Weinstein. Seymour served in the military during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue. Seymour will be known as a pharmacist with a unique sense of humor and a quiet demeanor.

Preceded in death by his sister, Rita Kraft; and brother, Henry Weinstein; Seymour is survived by his nieces, Denise Kraft, Gail Weinstein, and Teri Weinstein Gerhartz; and nephew, Stu Weinstein.

Graveside services will be 12:00 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 E. Marsh Lane, Suite 4, Newport, DE 19804.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seymour's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.