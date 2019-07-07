|
Seymour Waxman
Wilmington - Age 95, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 at The Kutz Home in Wilmington.
Born June 28, 1924 to David and Rebecca Waxman, Seymour was the youngest of 5 children who were all raised at 29th & Washington Streets in Wilmington. Seymour graduated Pierre S. DuPont High School and like many of his friends and peers, he was drafted during his senior year of high school to fight in WW II. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force (Army Air Corps), earned his Sergent stripes, and flew hundreds of missions dropping paratroopers and supplies behind enemy lines. After the war, he met the love of his life while working in the family delicatessen at 29th and Washington, and married Esther P. Chaikin in June of 1949. Seymour then began working for his father-in-law, Louis Chaikin, at Economy Cleaners (renamed "Seymour's Fine Dry Cleaning in the 1970's) at 9th and Union Streets. He found his passion, helping to grow the business each year for more than 30 years. Seymour went on to sell the business to long time clients and current owners Andrew & Sally Berger. He remained proud into his later years as they continue to grow the business while continuing a long tradition of exceptional customer service.
Seymour was also co-owner and the Camp Director, along with his beloved wife Esther as Co-Director, at the award winning "Camp Pine Hill" in Chadds Ford, PA to over 350 kids every summer for several years. Thousands of kids in the Wilmington area knew him as "Uncle Seymour" and cherish their memories at Pine Hill. He would often say: "work hard, play hard". Seymour enjoyed playing sports, and was a great athlete. As a young man he excelled in playing basketball, baseball, and football in high school. Later in his 30s and 40s he played competitive volleyball each week at the JCC on French Street in downtown Wilmington and was in a competitive bowling league at Fairfax Lanes for many years. He played golf his whole life and had a 10 handicap at age 88. While he was widely known as one of the nicest guys you'd ever want to meet, Seymour was also a quiet, humble but a fierce competitor with everything. Even a simple game of catch with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would be competitive, but also fun.
Preceded in death by his wife, Esther; son, Ken; sisters, Eleanor and Ruth; brother, Elliot; and long-time loving partner, Beatrice Cukerbaum of Altoona, PA; Seymour is survived by his, sons Daniel (Dory) of Portland, ME; Edward of Portland, ME; daughter-in-law, Antje Kohrs Waxman, of Charlottesville, VA; grandson, Ben (Whitney) and great-grandson, Arlo of Westbrook, ME; grandson, Adam (Kate) and great-granddaughters, Olivia and Nola of Westbrook, ME; grandson, Josh of Boston, MA; granddaughter, Corrina Waxman of Richmond, VA; sister, Lilian Balick (who is 100.5 years old and still active and going strong!); and by a large and extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.
The love of family was everything to Seymour. He loved spending time with his 3 grandsons and 3 great grandchildren. Seymour had a zest for a life, and he will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
Graveside services will be 12:00 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019