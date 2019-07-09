|
Sha'Keria J. Hickman
Wilmington - Shayonce' was born Oct. 7, 1988 in Chester, PA. On her mother's birthday, June 17, 2019 she passed suddenly at age 30 in London, UK. She was preceded in death by her mother StacyKay Ann (Smith) Hickman.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her father, Dwayne Hickman Sr. and a loving brother, Dwayne Hickman Jr.; paternal grandparents, Pettus and Margret Hickman Sr.; Maternal grandparent Creola (Bumpers) Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service 11:00am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 N. Claymont St., Wilm., DE, 19802; viewing 9-10:45 only. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park. condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on July 9, 2019