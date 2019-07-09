Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sha'Keria Hickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sha'Keria J. Hickman


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sha'Keria J. Hickman Obituary
Sha'Keria J. Hickman

Wilmington - Shayonce' was born Oct. 7, 1988 in Chester, PA. On her mother's birthday, June 17, 2019 she passed suddenly at age 30 in London, UK. She was preceded in death by her mother StacyKay Ann (Smith) Hickman.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her father, Dwayne Hickman Sr. and a loving brother, Dwayne Hickman Jr.; paternal grandparents, Pettus and Margret Hickman Sr.; Maternal grandparent Creola (Bumpers) Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life Service 11:00am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 N. Claymont St., Wilm., DE, 19802; viewing 9-10:45 only. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park. condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.