Shannon Elizabeth Cross



Shannon passed away on October 26th in Grand Rapids Michigan



She was survived by her mom Katrina Coke, stepfather Pete Coke, brother David Cross boyfriend, Brandon Quam cats Stash, Shadie, Midnight, Molly and Sylvia and all her other close family and friends.



Shannon loved to take care of and help others. She is such a special person with a big loving heart!



You be loved and missed forever baby girl!!









