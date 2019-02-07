|
Sharlene Foster
Wilmington - Sharlene Foster passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Lodge Lane Assisted Living in Bellfonte. She was 94 years old.
A lifelong Wilmingtonian, Sharlene graduated from Wilmington High School in 1942. It was there that she met, and later married, Warren Foster, her husband of 65 years.
While Warren was serving overseas in the Army Air Corps during WW II, Sharlene went to work for Delaware Power and Light Company at 6th and Market Sts in Wilmington. While there she met and subsequently maintained friendships that lasted the rest of her life.
After Warren retuned home at the end of the war, he entered the University of Delaware and in 1950 they became the parents of twins, Susan and Curtis. In 1958, Sharlene gave birth to their third child, Jeffrey.
With her family complete, the Foster's settled into life in the Brandywine Hundred suburbs of Wilmington, building Sharlene's dream house in Chatham in 1962 after first putting down the princely sum of $10.00 to hold the lot. Sharlene was to remain in that house until just a few months before her death.
In addition to raising her children, Sharlene was as also a busy volunteer serving for many years on the Junior Board and in a number of hospital gift shops. As a member of the Questors group, she helped with the complete restoration of the Robinson House in Claymont leading to its inclusion on the National Historical Registry, and she was a dedicated member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church
on Foulk Road in Brandywine Hundred where she and Warren enjoyed over sixty years of fellowship and friendships.
Sharlene was predeceased by her husband, Warren, in 2007; and by her son, Jeffrey, in 2011.
She is survived by her twins, Susan McAllister (Glenn); and Curt Foster (Carolyn).
Also surviving are grandchildren Daniel, Emily, and Jonathan McAllister; Katie Fears and Michael Foster; and Ingram Foster. Great grandchildren George, Alice, and Charlie McAllister; and Madison and Bradyn Fears.
A funeral service will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, February 9 at St. Paul's Methodist Church, 1314 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE. Flowers may be sent directly to the Church. The family will greet friends immediately after the service in the fellowship hall where light refreshments will be served. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019