Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel at All Saints Cemetery
6001 Kirkwood Hwy.
Wilmington, DE
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel at All Saints Cemetery
6001 Kirkwood Hwy.
Wilmington, DE
Sharon A. Wilson Obituary
Sharon A. Wilson

Newark - Age 66, of Newark, DE passed away after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer surrounded by her loving family on March 29, 2019. She was born in Chester, PA to Walter and Norma (Searfass) Brodzinski.

Sharon was a Department Manager at Strawbridge & Clothier for over twenty years. She loved to travel with her husband. She enjoyed going to the Playhouse with her best friend, Pat and she enjoyed spending her summers at her house in Broadkill Beach. She was always available for her family and would help them in any way she could. She loved playing with her granddaughter, Lilly.

Besides her father she was predeceased by her in-laws, Frank and Thelma Wilson and great aunt, Ruth Hitchens. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Franklin; her daughter, Megan (Dave); and her granddaughter, Lilly; her mother, Norma; her sister, Patricia Brodzinski; her brothers, Mark (Nancy) and Steven; her sister, Chrissy Sowinski (Tony). Also left to cherish her memory and numerous nephews.

Friends may greet the family from 1:30 to 2:00 PM, on Thursday, April 4, in the Chapel at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in the cemetery.

Online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
