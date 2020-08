Sharon Adank MurawskiNew Castle - Sharon Adank Murawski, age 54, of New Castle, DE, passed away August 4, 2020, after a short illness, with family members by her side. Sharon had an endless amount of love in her heart and treated everyone like family. She was an active member of Freedom Bikers Church in New Castle.Sharon is survived by her children and grandchildren: daughter Jennifer Murawski ( Alyceah, Elijah, Taylor and Toby); and 2 sons: Joseph C. Murawski Jr. (Jailyn, Tatum and Jameson) and Richard Murawski, girlfriend Saria (Amelia); adoptive daughter Joan Volpe (Jailyn and Tatum); parents Richard and Gail Willis; brother Don Adank; 4 sisters: Roxanne Adank (Dave), Lori Willis (Vinnie), Dawn Adank and Valerie Beck; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and her ex-husband, Joseph C. Murawski Sr. (Dawn). She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; mother-in-law, Gloria Murawski, grandson, Max and goddaughter, Tiffany Maniscalco.A memorial service will be held on July 18, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Freedom Bikers Church, 79 Christian Rd, New Castle, DE 19720. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Freedom Biker Church. To send on line condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com