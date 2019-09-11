Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
East Louisville, KY
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery (FAMILY ONLY)
Inurnment
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery (FAMILY ONLY)
1955 - 2019
Sharon Ann Black Obituary
Sharon Ann Black

Elkton, MD - April 24, 1955-September 8, 2019

Sharon Ann Black, 64, of Elkton, Maryland, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana. She was born on April 24, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Katherine Delena (Nichols) and John Edward Wolz. On June 6, 1987, she married Edward K. Black in Louisville, Kentucky.

In addition, to her loving husband of 32 years, Sharon is survived by two sons, Alexander K. (Tyler) Black and John P. Black; two grandchildren, Quinn and Tyson; three sisters, Mary Kay Padgett, Joyce M. (Paul, MD) Brown, and Carol S. (Mark) Smith; two brothers, John David [JD] (Jamie) Wolz and Robert Anthony [Tony] (Katheryn) Wolz; brother-in-law, Bob Padgett; and 19 nieces and nephews.

Sharon worked as a paralegal with a research firm in Maryland and was a fan of all University of Louisville sports.

Visitation for friends and family will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, KY. A family only memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 with inurnment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Palmer Funeral Home-River Park and Southlawn Cremation Services in South Bend are assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
