Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Sharon Borkowski


1951 - 2020
Sharon Borkowski Obituary
Sharon Borkowski

Wilmington - Sharon (Senn) Borkowski passed away on February 15th, 2020 after complications from a liver transplant that led to heart failure. Her larger-than-life personality left a lasting impression on so many, and her welcoming heart is what touched us all. She was 68 years old.

In addition to raising two sons, Sharon took pride in her career which began in medical billing and advanced to practice management, developing long lasting friendships along the way.

Her legacy will be remembered by her ability to connect with everyone and anyone. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She absolutely adored her granddaughters and would do anything for her sons. Sharon enjoyed time spent at the beach and traveling with her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband Bob; sons, Rob (Melissa) and Brian (Amanda); granddaughters, Emerson and Grayson; sisters, Carol Eyster (Frank-predeceased) and Elaine Garcia (Mark); as well as her loving in-laws, nieces, and a host of long-time friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her mother Jean; father, Steve Sr.; brother, Steve Jr. and nephew, Steve III.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's memory can be made to the American Liver Foundation - Mid-Atlantic Division, 1528 Walnut Street, Suite 1603, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
