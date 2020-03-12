|
|
Sharon Clare (Herbert) Hastings
Dover - Sharon Clare (Herbert) Hastings of Dover passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 peacefully at home. She was 70.
Ms. Hastings was born January 22, 1950 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to the late Donald Raymond Herbert and Joan Clare Mikel.
She had worked as a bookkeeper for Allstate and Donovan's Auto Salvage for 15 years, retiring in 2019. Ms. Hastings had also worked for Client Logic as an account manager. She enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, knitting, cooking, baking, and traveling, especially to Colonial Williamsburg and Ireland, spending time with family and friends, and her cat Max.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Lucas Jennings Hastings.
She is survived by her daughters, Julie Clare Stafford and her husband Brian Birch of Dover, Kendra Jean Hastings and her wife Karen Keys of Wilmington; brother, Michael Raymond Herbert of Salisbury, MD; sister, Joni Lynn Peet of Wilmington; grandchildren, Gillian and Beck Stafford, Colin and Adam Birch.
Memorial services will be held 11AM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the .
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020