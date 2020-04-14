|
Sharon D. Clymer
Newark - Sharon Diane Clymer, age 65, of Newark, DE passed away on April 12, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandsons were the joy of her life; she and her sister went to all their school and sports events. Sharon spent many fun hours shopping and watching movies with her sister, Beverly and best friend, Debbie. She retired from Avon where she worked in ordering and processing.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 45 years, James J. Clymer; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and David Graber Jr.; two grandsons: Cameron and Connor Graber; sister, Beverly Seeger (Dale); stepbrothers: Butch Garrison (Vicky) and Randy Garrison (Anne); special friend, Debbie; her husband's siblings and their families: Jack Clymer, Susie Clymer, Janice Knox, Jeffrey Clymer (Sue); and numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, James Keys Sr. (Mae); her mother, Jessie Garrison (Buford Sr.); her brother, James Keys Jr.; in-laws, Joseph Clymer, Marlene Clymer, and Kenny Knox.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic's current restrictions, services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020