Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Sharon Dalgarn


1954 - 2019
Sharon Dalgarn Obituary
Sharon Dalgarn

Newark - Sharon Dalgarn passed away peacefully on August 8th, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on March 25th, 1954 to parents Francis and Irene Dalgarn. She grew up in Wilmington with her older brother, Francis Dalgarn.

She is survived by fiancé, Kevin McGinnes; children, James and Francis Burns; stepdaughter, Cindy Gladstone and her husband Jay; grandchildren, Ally, Barry, Jaycin, Madison and Jared; lifelong friend and ex-husband, Tom Burns and his better half, Annie. Preceded in death by parents, Francis and Irene; stepson, Darryll McGinnes; and brother in law, Curt McGinnes.

Sharon was quick-witted, feisty, and sharp-tongued but also had a warm, kind heart. Tough love is what she gave; she never sugar-coated the truth but would be there with a smile on and a hand held out to anyone in need. She was a mother figure to so many "adopted" children, young and old. Her fur-babies held a special place in her heart. Sharon loved spending time with friend and bartender, Mrs. Barb Campbell, every Wednesday night at Pleasant Hills Bowling Alley. She was the most popular lady there, greeting everyone with a hug and a huge smile on her face. She was a die-hard Eagles and Phillies fan. Cooking and traveling were her favorite pastimes.

The world will be a little quitter and a lot less bright without her.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 12 to 1 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702, where a memorial service will be held at 1 PM. Interment will be private. Per Sharon's wishes, there will be a pool party and BBQ held in her honor following the memorial service. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
