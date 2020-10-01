Sharon L. KulpWilmington - Sharon L. Kulp, age 76, a resident of Brandywine Hundred and formerly of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.Sharon was born in Pottstown, PA and was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Kulp. She graduated from Pottstown HS in 1962 and then Goldey-Beacom College.Sharon worked her entire career at McCrery Funeral Homes for over 45 years and retired in 2010 as the office manager. She was a longtime member and active volunteer at First & Central Presbyterian Church. Sharon was a member of the Chesmont Business & Professional Women's Club where she was a past president. For the past 10 years she was devoted to her late sister Peggy with whom she lived and cared for.She is survived by her brother-in-law, Gary Kulp of Malvern, PA; 2 nephews, John Kulp of Malvern and James Kulp (Tonia) of West Chester, PA; niece, Amy Kulp (José Hernandez) of Philadelphia; and 3 great-nephews, James and Anthony Kulp of West Chester and Garrett Hernandez of Philadelphia. Sharon was preceded in death by her 2 sisters, Mary Ann Kulp and Margaret Kulp Hinman.A viewing will be held on Monday, October 5 from 10-11 am at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 am. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown.Services will be conducted in accordance with current health directives which require mandatory face masks and social distancing practices.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Talleyville Fire Company (POB 7040, Wilmington, 19803) in appreciation for their service to both Sharon and Peggy through the years.For online condolences visit: