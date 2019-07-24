Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sharon L. Schumm

Sharon L. Schumm Obituary
Sharon L. Schumm

Wilmington - Sharon L. (nee: Pease) Schumm, 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 21, 2019.

She is predeceased by her parents Donald E. Sr. and M. Theresa (Giebel) Pease and brother Thomas A. Pease. Sharon is survived by her beloved son Craig Johnson of Mesa, AZ; siblings Patricia L. (James) Burnett of West Chester, PA, Donald E. (Patricia) Pease Jr. of Canaan, NH, LeRoy (Lisa) Pease of Longwood, FL, Mary Beth (Roy) Lynch of Pittsburgh, PA and Christopher (Lisa) Pease of Norristown, PA; sister-in-law Wendy L. Pease and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike where friends may call beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .

For online condolences and a complete obituary,

please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019
