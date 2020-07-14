Sharon LupinskiWilmington - Sharon M. Lupinski, age 60, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Monday July 13, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Wilmington, DE in 1959, she was the daughter of Sara and the late Mark Connor. She met the love of her life Tom Lupinski on a blind date and has been by his side for the last 41 years.Sharon was a 1977 graduate of A.I. Dupont High School where she was a pompom girl and worked at the Methodist Country House. She went on to complete her teaching degree at the University of Delaware. She taught for over 30 years at St. Catherine's, Shortlidge, Forest Oak, and Brandywine Springs where she ADORED impacting the lives of her grade school students. Mrs. Lupinski's impact extended far beyond her professional career and was often recognized by families as one of their favorite teachers that made a difference in the lives of their kids.Sharon's favorite activity was spending time with her family; especially her 6 grandchildren who she loved SO much. She also enjoyed talking on the phone to her numerous friends and family; so much so her own kids would put a timer on her to keep it under an hour ;o).Sharon also loved going to Woodloch Pines, where the family spent many years together on vacation.She was predeceased by her father, Mark Connor, and sister, Deborah Hobbs.Sharon will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Tom Lupinski, mother, Sara Connor; children, Tommy Lupinski (Melissa), Lauren DeHart (Scott), and Kaitlyn Lupinski; grandchildren, Connor DeHart, Taylor Lupinski, Alyssa DeHart, Adelyn DeHart, Riley Lupinski, Logan Lupinski; and her sisters, Terri Kelly (John) and Cindy White (Terry).Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Delaware from 9 - 10:30 am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. John the Beloved, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, Delaware. In accordance with social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions, please be respectful of the family and fellow guests while attending the visitation; face-masks will be required at the funeral home and the church. Interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sharon's memory to the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, 1600 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803.To offer condolences, please visit: