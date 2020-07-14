1/1
Sharon Lupinski
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Lupinski

Wilmington - Sharon M. Lupinski, age 60, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Monday July 13, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Wilmington, DE in 1959, she was the daughter of Sara and the late Mark Connor. She met the love of her life Tom Lupinski on a blind date and has been by his side for the last 41 years.

Sharon was a 1977 graduate of A.I. Dupont High School where she was a pompom girl and worked at the Methodist Country House. She went on to complete her teaching degree at the University of Delaware. She taught for over 30 years at St. Catherine's, Shortlidge, Forest Oak, and Brandywine Springs where she ADORED impacting the lives of her grade school students. Mrs. Lupinski's impact extended far beyond her professional career and was often recognized by families as one of their favorite teachers that made a difference in the lives of their kids.

Sharon's favorite activity was spending time with her family; especially her 6 grandchildren who she loved SO much. She also enjoyed talking on the phone to her numerous friends and family; so much so her own kids would put a timer on her to keep it under an hour ;o).

Sharon also loved going to Woodloch Pines, where the family spent many years together on vacation.

She was predeceased by her father, Mark Connor, and sister, Deborah Hobbs.

Sharon will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Tom Lupinski, mother, Sara Connor; children, Tommy Lupinski (Melissa), Lauren DeHart (Scott), and Kaitlyn Lupinski; grandchildren, Connor DeHart, Taylor Lupinski, Alyssa DeHart, Adelyn DeHart, Riley Lupinski, Logan Lupinski; and her sisters, Terri Kelly (John) and Cindy White (Terry).

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Delaware from 9 - 10:30 am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. John the Beloved, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, Delaware. In accordance with social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions, please be respectful of the family and fellow guests while attending the visitation; face-masks will be required at the funeral home and the church. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sharon's memory to the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, 1600 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803.

To offer condolences, please visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Beloved
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved