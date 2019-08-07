|
Sharon Lynn Connor
Newark - Sharon Lynn Connor, age 69, of Newark, DE passed away Sunday, August 4th, 2019.
Sharon was an army daughter who grew up all over the U.S. (including the black sandy beaches of Alaska) before settling with her family in Wildwood, New Jersey in the 1960's. She graduated with an associate's degree from Brandywine College in Wilmington, Delaware in 1969, and remained in Delaware to raise her children.
Sharon is survived by her husband of fifty years, James Connor; their son Shane Connor (Angel) and daughter Shannon Connor Winward (Thomas); grandchildren Amanda, Amber, Seth, Jacob, Rhode and Anna, and two great-granddaughters. She is also survived by her siblings Bruce Wister (partner Cathy Levonius), Jeanne Mitchell (Stanley) and Susan Wytek (partner Doug Peterson); siblings-in-law Kathy Wister, Lawrence Connor (Dot), and Jack Connor (Helen), and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased in death by her parents John and Bernice Wister, her brother John W. Wister, and her eldest son, Shawn Edward Connor.
She will be remembered as a vivacious lady who loved life, was never shy, and delighted in asking personal questions. She was at the heart of good times for many people, for many years, and she left her mark.
A visitation will be held on Friday August 9th from 10 A.M. to 11:15 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:30 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Drive Newark, DE 19713. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187-1847 (https://www.pkdcure.org).
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 7, 2019