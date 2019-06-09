Resources
Sharon Lynn Shepherd

Bear - Sharon Lynn Shepherd of Bear Delaware passed away at Christiana Hospital on June 4, 2019. Predeceased by her parents Briant and Mary Ann Shepherd.

Sharon is survived by her sister Debra Adelman of Newark, her sister from the heart Myasia Lane of Dover, brother Briant of Bear, Stepmother Lois Dukes of Wilmington and the loving caregivers at Resources for Human Development.

Memorial donations may be made at www.RHD.org.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019
