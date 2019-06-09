|
Sharon Lynn Shepherd
Bear - Sharon Lynn Shepherd of Bear Delaware passed away at Christiana Hospital on June 4, 2019. Predeceased by her parents Briant and Mary Ann Shepherd.
Sharon is survived by her sister Debra Adelman of Newark, her sister from the heart Myasia Lane of Dover, brother Briant of Bear, Stepmother Lois Dukes of Wilmington and the loving caregivers at Resources for Human Development.
Memorial donations may be made at www.RHD.org.
