Sharon R. Barbizzi
New Castle - Sharon R. Barbizzi, age 64, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019