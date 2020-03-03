Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Sharon Virginia Reitz


1946 - 2020
Sharon Virginia Reitz Obituary
Sharon Virginia Reitz

Wilmington - Sharon Virginia Reitz died at age 73 in Greenville, DE on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Sharon was born in Charleston, West Virginia in 1946 to Charles and Dorothy Reitz.

She graduated from University of Lynchburg, Virginia in 1968. She worked as a Branch Manager at the Delaware Trust Company for many years. After retirement, Sharon volunteered at Delaware Museum of Natural History before moving on to volunteer at Hagley Museum and Library until her passing.

She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Dorothy Reitz and her sister Carolyn Short. Sharon is survived by her brother, Roger W. Reitz of Fayetteville, NC, her niece Jennifer Short of Magnolia, DE and her nephew, Jeffrey M.D. Short of Las Vegas, NV. Sharon had many extended family and friends who miss her dearly. Funeral Services will be done at a later date as per the family wishes.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
