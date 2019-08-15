Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
Sharry R. Russell

Sharry R. Russell Obituary
Sharry R. Russell

Newport - Sharry, age 77, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Sharry was a 1960 graduate of Conrad High School. She was homemaker and then worked at Dexsta Federal Credit Union for 18 years before retiring. Sharry was a very active member of Calvary Presbyterian Church. She belonged to Curves and enjoyed her flower garden, crocheting and ceramics.

Sharry was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Clifton E. Russell, III; her daughter, Cindy Hall and her granddaughter, Missi Russell.

Survivors include her children, Jim, Scott (Cindy), Cliff (Yvonne) and Clifton IV (Marty); her sisters, Gail Graham, Mavis Britteli (David) and Charmane Engle (Robert); 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be at 11 am on Saturday, August 17 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 10 am. Burial will follow at St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery in Newport.

Contributions may be made in Sharry's memory to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 701 S. Maryland Ave, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
