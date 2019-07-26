Services
Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Lighthouse-Midway Baptist Church
21265 John J. Williams Hwy.
Lewes, DE
Shawn Michael Horobin


1971 - 2019
Shawn Michael Horobin Obituary
Shawn Michael Horobin

Millsboro - Shawn Michael Horobin, age 47, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Las Vegas, NV passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center.

He was born in Cornwall, NY on September 17, 1971 to George Horobin and Janet Vanvleit.

Shawn worked in construction and also enjoyed computer programming.

Shawn enjoyed playing video games and will be remembered for his love of life and his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Robinson and her husband, Dillon of Daytona Beach, FL; his mother, Janet McCrea and her husband, Dennis of Millsboro, DE and his brother, Brian.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Lighthouse-Midway Baptist Church, 21265 John J. Williams Hwy., Lewes, DE 19958.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 26, 2019
