Shawn Patrick Shannon II
Smyrna, DE - Shawn Patrick Shannon II, age 25, of Smyrna, DE received his wings on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Shawn was known to his family and friends as "Shawny", "Spider-Man", "@eye.eat.pears", and "Puerto-Rican Ninja", based on his jumping and climbing antics, along with his love of parkour. He was most happy while riding his skateboard to the fullest, doing gymnastics, and tumbling. Shawn was an encouraging mentor to many young people. He was proud to have been a former member of the Philadelphia 76ers Dunk Squad. Shawn also cheered on Delaware Explosion, New Jersey Spirit Explosion Fab 5, and XCA in Connecticut. He worked as a gymnastics and tumbling coach. Shawn approached life with joy and passion. He was quick to help others and was always eager to share a smile and a laugh. Shawn was a hero to many, both in life and in death, as his wishes to be an organ and tissue donor saved many others. He touched many lives and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Shawn is survived by his parents, Dawn and Shawn Shannon of Smyrna, DE; his daughter, Aubree M. Shannon and her mother, Alexandra Richter; his sisters, Arika Shannon, of North Carolina, and Mariah Shannon and her fiancé, Robb Leggett, of Newark, DE; his brother, Noah Shannon, of Smyrna, DE; his grandparents: Wanda & Herbert Poe of Newark, DE and Adele Purdie of Elkton, MD; his aunts: Lisa Poe, Loretta Cabrera, Shelly Hubbard, Kelly (Carmen) Mahaffey, and Rosa Lourido; his uncles: Brian Shannon, Noel Lourido, Allie Lourido; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great aunts and uncles; as well as many skate and cheer brothers and sisters, including a special tumble brother, Ozell Williams Jr.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Reach Church, 2880 Summit Bridge Road, Bear, DE 19701 from 10 AM-12:30 PM. A service in celebration of Shawn's life will follow at 12:30 PM. A special procession will drive by the Skate Park in Glasgow Park where Shawn's friends will skate in his honor. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to NextUpFoundation.org a non-profit organization supporting valuable life skills, education, physical and emotional wellness, and mentorship through skateboarding.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019