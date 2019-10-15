Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Conner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Ann Conner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Ann Conner Obituary
Sheila Ann Conner

Claymont - Sheila Ann (Phillips) Conner of Claymont, age 37, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday October 10, 2019.

In her childhood Shelia was a girl scout and earned many badges. She played field hockey at Hanby Jr. High school but Sheila's favorite time of year was summer when she lived in Fenwick Island with her grandmother Jean. Sheila graduated from Delcastle High School. After high school Sheila was employed at Dexsta Credit Union and Artisans Bank. She also worked at several local resturants.

Sheila is predeceased by her grandmother (Jean E. Cerasaro)

She is survived by her husband Brian (Conner), daughter Ella Grace, mother Patricia ("Tisa") Phillips, one cousin and many aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 17th at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington DE at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now