Sheila Ann Conner
Claymont - Sheila Ann (Phillips) Conner of Claymont, age 37, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday October 10, 2019.
In her childhood Shelia was a girl scout and earned many badges. She played field hockey at Hanby Jr. High school but Sheila's favorite time of year was summer when she lived in Fenwick Island with her grandmother Jean. Sheila graduated from Delcastle High School. After high school Sheila was employed at Dexsta Credit Union and Artisans Bank. She also worked at several local resturants.
Sheila is predeceased by her grandmother (Jean E. Cerasaro)
She is survived by her husband Brian (Conner), daughter Ella Grace, mother Patricia ("Tisa") Phillips, one cousin and many aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 17th at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington DE at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019