Sheila Dorothy Rambo
New Castle - Sheila Dorothy Rambo, born September 26, 1941, left this life suddenly to join her family in heaven on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Sheila was born in Old New Castle where she attended and graduated from St. Peter's Catholic School. She went on to work for the Catholic Youth Organization, and later for Chase Manhattan Bank, where she worked for 20 years before her retirement. She and Bob also owned a lumber company for 15 years, Bear Building Supplies and Glasgow Home Center.
Sheila was a lifelong bowler and belonged to the Catholic Women's Bowling League where she had served as president since 2012.
She was known for her volunteer efforts throughout her life. She worked as a Girl Scout troop leader, manager of her daughter's softball team, and, most recently, as a lector at Our Lady of Fatima Church. She always pitched in wherever there was a need.
Sheila loved to spend her days teaching and playing Mahjong and pinochle. She enjoyed doing her crossword puzzles and sudoku (always in pen), and never missed an opportunity to take a trip with her many senior groups, including St. Peter's, Our Lady of Fatima, and the New Castle Senior Center.
She could often be found at her grandchildren's, nieces', and nephews' various events and activities. She could always be heard rooting from the side lines or seen leading the standing ovations in the audience. Everyone's teammates and band mates knew Grand-mom and Grand-pop Rambo.
Sheila and Bob spent their summers at their beach house in Millville, DE where they enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time on the beach and at the senior center.
She loved to travel and especially enjoyed visiting Marathon in the Florida Keys every winter where she went around with all the ladies playing games and taking trips.
Sheila was a lifelong Phillies and Eagles fan, and she was known as a wonderful cook. She will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by all those she touched in her life.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert (Bob) Rambo; son, Mark Rambo (Caryn); daughter, Kathleen Boyer (Chuck); five grandchildren, Matthew, Gabrielle, Samuel, Daniel, and Nathaniel; four sisters, Mary Jane Jaquette, Frances Bonk, Ann Clifton, and Catherine DiSabatino, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 22 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Fatima, 801 N Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE 19720. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 21, from 6pm to 8pm at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 West 6th St. New Castle, DE. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery following the Mass.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019