Sheila L. McKinney
- - Sheila L. McKinney, 63, peacefully went to her eternal reward on Monday, July 1, 2019 while surrounded by friends and family.
Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Robert McKinney, and her brother Dr. Thomas R. Johnson. She is survived by her mother, Rae Pauline McKinney, Her sister, Sharon McCready, her brother Dan McCready, and her nieces and nephews, Jake McCready, Jamie Chessor (Kyle Chessor), Jordan McCready, and Jenna Rae McCready. She is also survived by her great nephews, Payton and Asher McCready, and great-nieces, Kylee, Kaylee, and Kenlee Chessor.
Sheila was a passionate Christ follower and took immense pleasure in Southern Gospel music. She was a gifted musician and loved to worship God in song. Sheila loved her family and friends deeply and lived to bring pleasure into the lives of all those around her.
A service of remembrance will be held at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington 19808 on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1:00, with a time of viewing starting at 11:30. Friends and family are invited to come and join to celebrate a life well lived. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. To send a message of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019