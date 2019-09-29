|
|
Sheila Mary Ross
Wilmington - Sheila Mary Ross, age 57, passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2019 at the end of a long and bravely fought battle with juvenile diabetes.
A life long resident of Wilmington, DE, Sheila was born in May of 1962 and graduated from Concord High School in 1980.
Throughout her career, Sheila worked for various banks in the Wilmington area. She also enjoyed helping her brother at Richardson's Market in Hockessin during the holidays.
Sheila enjoyed vacations with her family in Stone Harbor, NJ with trips to Cape May where she loved dining dockside at the Lobster House. She was passionate about animals of all kinds, but none more so than her dog, Coco, who was her constant companion. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her beloved nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her parents, Richard and Edna Ross of Wilmington, DE; three brothers and their spouses, Rich and Chris of Newark, DE, Scott and Dee of Garnet Valley, PA, and Matthew and Amy of Wilmington DE; nieces and nephews Katie, Shannon, Max, Hallie, Patrick, Eden and Emma. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends with whom she shared many happy times throughout her life.
A viewing will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, October 2 at Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sheila's memory to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019