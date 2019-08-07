Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tony's Bistro
29 Chestnut Hill Plaza
Newark, DE
Shelly Anne (Ray) Evans


1960 - 2019
Shelly Anne (Ray) Evans Obituary
Shelly Anne (Ray) Evans

Newark - February 21, 1960 - August 2, 2019

Shelly Anne (Ray) Evans, age 59, passed at her home, on Thursday, August 2nd. She is survived by her mother, Anne Novello; father, Don Ray (Carol), twin sister, Sharon; brother, Don Jr.; daughter, Jessica, grandchildren Dillon and Jack, nieces Melissa (Andy), Erica, and Izzy; and nephew Matthew. She was predeceased by a son, Joshua, and sister-in-law, Kathy.

A Celebration of Life for Shelly is planned for this Thursday, August 8th, at Tony's Bistro at 29 Chestnut Hill Plaza, Newark, DE 19713. Please stop by between 4-7pm to share laughter, tears, light fare, and most importantly, your favorite Shelly stories. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations in her memory to Delaware Hospice at 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711 (or visit delawarehospice.org), or make a gift to the .
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
