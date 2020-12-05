Shelly Lynn LewandowskiWilmington - Shelly Lynn Lewandowski passed from this life to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, December 4, 2020.Shelly fought a very long and courageous battle with cancer. Shelly wasn't one to give up. She was strong, brave, and fought against this disease with the same fierce determination by which none have ever seen.She met the love of her life, Joey, in February, 1988, and the two were inseparable from that moment forward. Best of friends, they entered into marriage and remained devoted to each other until the end. They enjoyed many things in life together, such as concerts, trips to the beach, family barbecues, Eagles and Flyers games and trips to the Florida Gulf. She joked with husband, Joey, that "even rides in the car on trips are fun with you".Shelly was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Lenda (Jay) Carmean, both sets of grandparents, and her mother-in-law, Loretta Lewandowski, of whom she was very fond.She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Joseph "Joey" Lewandowski; her daughter, Carissa Lewandowski; her adorable grandchildren, Jayden and Kendra, who were the apple of her eye; her father, Joseph S. "Butch" Masarik III (Sharell); her brother, Joseph "Joey" Masarik IV; her sister, Laura Beth Payton (Frank); and numerous in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Shelly was particularly close to her husband's family, who adored her. Her father-in-law, Joe Lewandowski, was especially fond of her, and they enjoyed many Eagles and Flyers games together.Shelly adored her grandchildren, Jayden and Kendra. Raising and looking after them was a source of unending joy in her life and gave her a stronger will to live.The family would like to thank everyone on the staff from Seasons Hospice at Wilmington Hospital for their kind and gentle care as well as a big heart of thanks to Amanda "Mandy" Pinter who sat with Shelly and us for so many countless hours; you are all a blessing.A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday evening December 10, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Diamond State VFW Hall, 8 South duPont Road, Wilmington. Masks are required and the visitation is limited to family and close friends; due to Covid Guidelines, only 50 persons at one time are permitted inside the facility.