Sherry L. Jolly
Newark - Sherry L. Jolly, age 61, passed away peacefully gaining her wings after a short illness on June 10, 2019 in Newark Delaware.
Sherry was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Charles & R. Patricia Handline.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother Charles J. Handline. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, John Jolly and her sisters; Lynne (Vince), Bear DE and Deborah (Dennis), East Stroudsburg PA., she is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
In Lieu of flowers the Jolly's request contributions to the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Published in The News Journal on June 15, 2019