Sherry Maye Lopez
Lewes - Sherry Maye Lopez, formerly Sherry Taylor, 79, of Lewes, previously from Wilmington and Hockessin, transitioned peacefully on July 17 in the arms of her loving husband, Carlos Daniel Lopez. Born in High Point, North Carolina on July 6, 1940, Sherry was the daughter of the late Odell and Gulia George. In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her twin brother Jerry and sister Laverne. Others left to cherish her memory include her four children: Margaret Helen Payne (Fred); Norris "Tiffany" Chubbs (Joe); Leslie Taylor (Weber) (Joseph Elk); and Allan Taylor (Sharron). She will also be missed by her grandchildren: Tara Taylor, Nicholas and Joshua Chubbs, David, Zachary, (Danielle), and Taylor Weber, Amber Kilmer (John), Robert Linley Dodd, Crystalin Dodd Patrick, Jonathan Andrew Allan Dodd, and Travis Post (Krystle). Great grandchildren are Dani, Zoey, River, Conner, Aiden, Elijah, Giovanni Jenna Rose, Alice, Lucas, Marissa and Melanie. Sherry was also loved by her stepchildren, Raquel Rogers (Joshua) and Ana Van Balen (Daniel).
Sherry was a member of Immanual Church in Wilmington and often volunteered to serve others. She earned a certificate in Alzheimer's care and dedicated time to helping people afflicted with this condition. She loved to sing in services with passion. Sherry had an infectious smile and zest for life that touched everyone she met. Dressing fashionably and modeling at retail stores provided a special enjoyment to her.
Friends are invited to a celebration of life, to be held on Monday, July 29, at 10:30 AM at Sharptown Methodist Church, 24 Church Street, Pilesgrove, NJ. If you wish to join the family for the luncheon afterward, please reach out to a family member via text or Facebook. Flowers may be sent to the church in her name. Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from July 23 to July 28, 2019