Shirlene Riley Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirlene Riley Miller

Wilmington - Shirlene Riley Miller

Age 77, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Christiana Hospital after suffering from the corona virus.

Born in Wilmington, Shirlene was the daughter of the late Florence (Hesser) and Thomas Snyder, Sr. She worked for various law firms in the Wilmington area, retiring as a paralegal. She enjoyed cooking as a hobby, but loved sailing on the Chesapeake Bay with her husband where they frequently visited Annapolis. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Clayton Riley.

Shirlene will be dearly missed by her husband of 18 years, D. Craig Miller; her daughter, Brooke Riley (Gary); her son, Michael Riley (Cammie); her cherished grandchildren, Aiden and Regan; her brother, Thomas Snyder, Jr; and her beloved golden retriever, Skipper, who brought her much joy through the years.

Funeral services will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved