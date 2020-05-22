Shirlene Riley Miller



Wilmington - Shirlene Riley Miller



Age 77, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Christiana Hospital after suffering from the corona virus.



Born in Wilmington, Shirlene was the daughter of the late Florence (Hesser) and Thomas Snyder, Sr. She worked for various law firms in the Wilmington area, retiring as a paralegal. She enjoyed cooking as a hobby, but loved sailing on the Chesapeake Bay with her husband where they frequently visited Annapolis. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Clayton Riley.



Shirlene will be dearly missed by her husband of 18 years, D. Craig Miller; her daughter, Brooke Riley (Gary); her son, Michael Riley (Cammie); her cherished grandchildren, Aiden and Regan; her brother, Thomas Snyder, Jr; and her beloved golden retriever, Skipper, who brought her much joy through the years.



Funeral services will be private.









