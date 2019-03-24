Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
New Castle - Shirley A. Butcher, age 64, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Shirley had a heart of gold and made everyone who knew her feel special. She cherished her family and loved her church. Shirley enjoyed doing a variety of crafts including crocheting, knitting and making jewelry. Her caring ways will be deeply missed.

Shirley is survived by her daughters: Dawn Hall, Deborah Scott (Christopher), and Laura Clark; grandchildren: Richard, Jessica, Andrew, Joey, Brittany, Christopher, and Billy; great-grandchildren: Kylah, RJ, and Journi; and special longtime friend, Alice McGraw. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Mary Martone; and sister, Elizabeth Martone.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 6-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Shirley's life at 7 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
