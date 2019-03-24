|
Shirley A. Butcher
New Castle - Shirley A. Butcher, age 64, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Shirley had a heart of gold and made everyone who knew her feel special. She cherished her family and loved her church. Shirley enjoyed doing a variety of crafts including crocheting, knitting and making jewelry. Her caring ways will be deeply missed.
Shirley is survived by her daughters: Dawn Hall, Deborah Scott (Christopher), and Laura Clark; grandchildren: Richard, Jessica, Andrew, Joey, Brittany, Christopher, and Billy; great-grandchildren: Kylah, RJ, and Journi; and special longtime friend, Alice McGraw. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Mary Martone; and sister, Elizabeth Martone.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 6-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Shirley's life at 7 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019