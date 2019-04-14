Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Shirley A. Grabowski Obituary
Shirley A. Grabowski

New Castle, formerly of Wilmington - Shirley, age 67, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Shirley was a 1969 graduate of Wilmington High School. She worked as a senior customer specialist in franchise taxes at The Corporation Trust Company, Ct Corporation, Wolters Kluwer for 49 and a half years before retiring in May 2018. Shirley enjoyed crabbing and visiting casinos.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Marian and Donald DeBonis Sr.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael Grabowski, Sr.; her son, Mikie Jr (Dawn); her grandchild, Austin Grabowski; and her brothers, Nicholas DeBonis (Lorriane) and Donald DeBonis Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, April 20 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 10 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contribution in Shirley's memory may be made to Helen Graham Cancer and Research Institute, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Rd., Newark, DE 19713.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019
