Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
Shirley A. Knowland

Shirley A. Knowland

Wilmington - Shirley A. Knowland of Wilmington, DE transitioned to her heavenly home on March 5, 2019, at Christiana Hospital.

She leaves to cherish her memory 1 son, Terrance Lockett, 1 sister, Elizabeth Ashe, 2 brothers, Robert and Edward Burley, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm., DE 19801 Viewing 10-10:45, Service 11 am

Arrangements by:

Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
