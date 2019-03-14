|
Shirley A. Knowland
Wilmington - Shirley A. Knowland of Wilmington, DE transitioned to her heavenly home on March 5, 2019, at Christiana Hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memory 1 son, Terrance Lockett, 1 sister, Elizabeth Ashe, 2 brothers, Robert and Edward Burley, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm., DE 19801 Viewing 10-10:45, Service 11 am
Arrangements by:
Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 14, 2019