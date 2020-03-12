|
Shirley A. Kosek
Wilmington, DE - Shirley A. (Crisconi) Kosek, 80, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Shirley was born in Wilmington on May 1, 1939, daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Flanagan) Crisconi. She was employed as an information operator with Diamond State Telephone, having retired after 19 years of service. A devoted member of St. Helena Parish, Shirley volunteered at the annual parish carnival, served as a money counter after weekend Masses and assisted in the grade school cafeteria. She was a meticulous homemaker who took great pride in the appearance of her home and property. She was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
Her husband, Joseph L. Kosek, passed away in 1993.
Shirley will be dearly missed by her daughters, Donna Harmon (Rick) and Nancy Suter (Glenn); and her grandchildren, Hannah Jo Harmon, Nicholas and Joseph Tusio. She is also survived by her brother, Rocco Crisconi (Carol); her sister, Janet Szubielski; her best friends and neighbors, Rosie and Carol.
She was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Crisconi.
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Helena's Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Bellefonte on Monday, March 16 from 9:45-10:30AM, with A Mass of Christian Burial following. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shirley may be made to Brandywine Hundred Fire Company, 1006 Brandywine Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19809 (www.bhfc11.com).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020