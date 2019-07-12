|
|
Shirley A. Walters
New Castle, DE - Shirley Ann Walters was born February 5, 1948 in Wake Forest, NC to Leeverst Walters and Lorece Allen Stewart. She attended school at the Philadelphia Public School District during her school age years, and P. S. Dupont High School in Wilmington, DE as a teenager. In the mid 1970's, Shirley worked for DuPont Experimental Station. She then changed her career as a Matron and Dispatcher in the Records Division for the Wilmington Police Department. After her time with the WPD, Shirley acquired a degree as a paralegal in which she was highly skilled with investigative work.
Shirley used her profession and helped many people in the Wilmington and New Castle community, as well as family members and friends. She was a humanitarian during her remaining years on this earth, and she assisted the average stranger with food, clothing, shelter, and impart wisdom to those who were down on their luck. Although, Shirley was burdened with the ups and downs on life's rocky road, she remained hopeful by faith and optimistic in every aspect of her life.
Shirley is survived by her parents, Leeverst Walters and Lorece Stewart; one daughter, Lorece L. Walters; one grandson, Dahvier D. Walters; five brothers, Jesse C. Walters, Oscar Stewart, Shelby M. Stewart, Richard Stewart, Robert Stewart, three or more sisters, Constance C. Stewart, Peaches Walters, Miranda Walters and multitude of nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
"Mommy, I love you all the time, and I will miss you for the rest of my life on this earth. The memory of your presence on this earth with us shall never be forgotten; and our last time together in this life will never escape my thoughts nor my heart." R.I.P, LW
Family will host a repast on Sunday, July 14, please contact the family for information and location.
EVAN W. SMITH FUNERAL SERVICES
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal on July 12, 2019