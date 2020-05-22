Shirley A. Wooldridge
Rising Sun, MD - Shirley A. Wooldridge, age 84, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Born in Laird, MI on April 13, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Selma (Naamanka) Juntunen. Shirley started her career at DuPont Co. as a driver of the executives in Wilmington, and later became a warehouse associate at the Eagle Run site in Newark. She was a highly respected employee, every performance review she got stated "You're a hard worker."
Shirley and her husband, Frank, loved to travel and explored the entire continental U.S. during their RV trips. She especially liked to visit Michigan and West Virginia for family reunions. Spending time with her many nieces, nephews and extended family was something she cherished very much. Shirley and Frank often took vacations at their trailer in Rehoboth Beach, spending many weekends there. She loved to have fun and enjoyed getting together with friends. She was an immaculate homemaker, everything in her home was always tidy. Shirley was always willing to offer a helping hand to her daughter when she visited, saying "I can help you clean!" She was notorious for making any microwave sparkling clean, no matter how dirty it was. Shirley went weekly to the beauty parlor to get her hair done, a ritual she treasured. She maintained wonderful friendships with her stylists, starting with Mario, to Beverly, and then Joy. Shirley was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Wooldridge; stepdaughter, Deborah; siblings, Linda Lohela (Henry), Eleanor Taurianinen (Arthur), Charles Juntunen (Meimi) and Jenny Holstein (Chuck); and brothers-in-law, Arthur McHardy and Harrold Sheppard. She is survived by her daughter, Carole Urbston-Meth (Jeff); stepchildren, Bobby, Donna and Dinah; siblings, Helmi McHardy of Naples, FL, Lorraine Coleman of Rochester Hills, MI, Elsie Sheppard of Sterling Heights, MI and Henry Juntunen (Shari) of Hancock, MI; grandchildren, Isaac Meth and Owen Meth; and many step grandchildren whom she loved.
All services will be held privately.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Calvert Manor for their compassion and care over the years.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.