|
|
Shirley Ann Corrin
Harrington, DE - Shirley Ann Corrin 87, of Harrington, DE passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.
She is survived by her 3 daughters Kim H. Corrin Martz (Richard), Diane Zunino (David) and Linda Kay Corrin; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 2 nieces Gail and Gwen; her best friends Carroll and Donald McKnatt and her 2 beloved dogs Nugget and Rudie.
Viewing 11 am to 12 pm, Thursday, March 12, at Asbury U. M. Church, 200 Weiner Ave., Harrington with services at 12 noon. Burial in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington. Shirley's full obituary can be found at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020