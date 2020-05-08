Shirley Ann Jackson
Wilmington - Shirley Ann Jackson, 84 of Wilmington, Delaware departed this life on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Wilmington Hospital. Survivors: Son, Michael Jackson of Norfolk, VA, Grandsons: St. Clair O. Jackson and Michael Jackson, Jr., and 5 Great-Grandchildren.
Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 11, 2020.