Shirley Ann (Crosby) Kitson
Newark - Shirley Ann (Crosby) Kitson, age 93, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Born in Bonshaw, Prince Edward Island (PEI) Canada on January 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Mary (Smith) Crosby. Shirley grew up on the family farm and the Crosby Mills. This complex included at various times carding, shingle, saw, grist, and electric power mills. Shirley graduated from Prince of Wales College (UPEI) in 1945 with a Teaching Certificate.
Shirley married Fulton George Kitson on July 7, 1948. Fulton had served in the Royal Canadian Air Force during WWII. They made their first home together in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, while Fulton completed his chemistry degree at Acadia University. They then moved to Ottawa, ON, then to Wilmington, DE, and eventually to Fairfield in Newark, DE. Shirley and Fulton enjoyed traveling across the United States, Canada, and Europe, and visiting and being visited by family and friends. They enjoyed dancing, bridge, and other social activities. Shirley took up both tennis and golf in her later years. She loved to entertain and was a wonderful cook.
Shirley treasured her many friendships with members of First Presbyterian Church in Newark, Newark Century Club, fellow DuPont retiree families, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews in her extended family. She maintained her participation in activities at the Newark Senior Center. She attended many performances and sporting events with Bob's family. For many years, Shirley traveled to North Carolina to visit Terry's family. She was always a welcome, helpful, and cheerful guest. She very much enjoyed visits with her grandchildren.
Shirley spent her last few years at Foulk Manor South with Christine's parents, Walt and Dixie Curtice. The family would like to thank the staff at White Chapel in Newark, the team at Foulk Manor South in Wilmington, and the Vitas Hospice for assisting in Shirley's care for the past ten years.
After a marriage of 62 years, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Fulton; son, James; brothers, Andrew, Jamie, Heath, Ernie and Gordon; and sisters, Isabel and Elizabeth. Shirley is survived by three of her sons, Terry (Paula) of Chapel Hill, NC, Frederick (Tami) of Littleton, CO and Robert (Christine) of Newark, DE; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Ryan, Sherry, Rachel, Emma, Christopher, Joy, Hunter and Sara; five great-grandchildren, Leroy, Miles, Logan, Aidan, and Jack; and her sisters, Marie and Judith.
A public visitation will be held from 12 noon until 1:30 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Interment will be held privately. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's memory to First Presbyterian Church, 292 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711.
