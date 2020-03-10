|
Shirley Christy Culver
Glen Mills - Shirley Christy Culver, age 86, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in 1933 and was the daughter of the late George and Naomi (Shivery) Christy. Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, William E. Culver.
She was a 1951 graduate of P.S. duPont High School. Shirley worked as a secretary for Hercules, Inc. and retired in 1988 from the Brandywine School District where she worked at both Brandywine and Concord High Schools.
In 1994, she and her husband moved to their home in Ocean City, NJ. After 10 years, they moved to Del Webb Country Club in Summerfield, FL where she took up golf at age 74. After living there 10 years, they moved to Maris Grove Retirement in Glen Mills, PA. She was an active member of the Blanket Club.
Shirley loved to laugh and enjoyed the beach, spending time with family and traveling.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her daughter, Christy Culver DiGilio (Russell) of Mechanicsburg, PA; son, Craig William Culver (Donna) of Fort Collins, CO; granddaughters, Allie Wagner (Matthew), Cara DiGilio, Emma DiGilio and Carly Culver; grandson, Connor Culver and great-grandson, Charles William Wagner. She is also survived by her sister, Georgina Render (Andy) of The Villages, FL.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 2:00 to 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 2:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Maris Grove Resident Fund, 100 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342 .
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020