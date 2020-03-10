Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Culver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Christy Culver


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Christy Culver Obituary
Shirley Christy Culver

Glen Mills - Shirley Christy Culver, age 86, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in 1933 and was the daughter of the late George and Naomi (Shivery) Christy. Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, William E. Culver.

She was a 1951 graduate of P.S. duPont High School. Shirley worked as a secretary for Hercules, Inc. and retired in 1988 from the Brandywine School District where she worked at both Brandywine and Concord High Schools.

In 1994, she and her husband moved to their home in Ocean City, NJ. After 10 years, they moved to Del Webb Country Club in Summerfield, FL where she took up golf at age 74. After living there 10 years, they moved to Maris Grove Retirement in Glen Mills, PA. She was an active member of the Blanket Club.

Shirley loved to laugh and enjoyed the beach, spending time with family and traveling.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her daughter, Christy Culver DiGilio (Russell) of Mechanicsburg, PA; son, Craig William Culver (Donna) of Fort Collins, CO; granddaughters, Allie Wagner (Matthew), Cara DiGilio, Emma DiGilio and Carly Culver; grandson, Connor Culver and great-grandson, Charles William Wagner. She is also survived by her sister, Georgina Render (Andy) of The Villages, FL.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 2:00 to 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 2:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to Maris Grove Resident Fund, 100 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342 .

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -