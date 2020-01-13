|
Shirley Cooper
Wilmington - Age 92, of Claymont, DE passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 9, 1927 to the late Charles and Esther Yogel. Classy and wise, Shirley was an amazing wife, mom, and Nanny. She was often called upon for her sound advice and unwavering loyalty. Whether she was playing Mahjong or hanging at the Brandywine Country Club Pool, Shirley always found a way for everyone to feel valued and ultimately, comforted, in her presence. Shirley regularly impressed her grandchildren with her dominance of crossword puzzles and her famous rigatoni and meatballs dinners. Without question, her most enjoyable times were those spent with her family, especially around the holiday season.
Shirley worked in many business offices throughout her lifetime and continued working until the age of 85! She was a woman who enjoyed her routines, always serving stewed tomatoes with fish and never missing a Friday morning at the hairdresser. Shirley and Buddy Cooper raised their three children in Claymont, living in Ashborne Hills for many years.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Kutz Home for the outstanding care and compassion given to Shirley during her time with them. Sincere thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving care during the final stages of her life.
Shirley is survived by her children, Rochelle, Jeffrey, and Fara (Howard); her grandchildren, Sam (Holly), Charles (Shannon), Jenna (Scott), Elana, Amanda, and Riley; and her great-grandchildren, Brooks, Sophia, Lizzie, Kayla, Brynnlee, Asher, Casey, and Spencer.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE, 19803. Shiva will be observed 7:00 pm, Wednesday, January 15 at the home of Fara and Howard Theckston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Milton and Hattie Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 or Compassionate Care Hospice (www.cchnet.net).
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020