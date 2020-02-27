|
Shirley E. Barnes
Jennersville - BARNES, Shirley E. (nee MacKenzie), On February 22, 2020, of Jennersville, PA, formerly of Oxford, PA. Beloved mother of Tamra "Tammy" Schaber and the late Robin Gravino. Loving and devoted grandmother of Geatano "Guy" Gravino (Mandi), Erica Courtney and Erin Tyler. Cherished great-grandmother of Evan, Christian, Anabel, and Julia. Shirley was a longtime member of the Caesar Rodney Chapter No. 8 Order of the Eastern Star of New Castle, DE. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Saturday, 11 am at West Grove United Methodist Church, West Grove, PA. Interment will follow at Oxford Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020