Services
West Grove United Methodist
300 N. Guernsey Road
West Grove, PA 19390
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
West Grove United Methodist Church
West Grove, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley E. Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley E. Barnes Obituary
Shirley E. Barnes

Jennersville - BARNES, Shirley E. (nee MacKenzie), On February 22, 2020, of Jennersville, PA, formerly of Oxford, PA. Beloved mother of Tamra "Tammy" Schaber and the late Robin Gravino. Loving and devoted grandmother of Geatano "Guy" Gravino (Mandi), Erica Courtney and Erin Tyler. Cherished great-grandmother of Evan, Christian, Anabel, and Julia. Shirley was a longtime member of the Caesar Rodney Chapter No. 8 Order of the Eastern Star of New Castle, DE. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Saturday, 11 am at West Grove United Methodist Church, West Grove, PA. Interment will follow at Oxford Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -