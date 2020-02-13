Resources
Wilmington - Shirley Gay Hoffman, age 81, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Shirley was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Herman George Breeding and Mary Kathryn Fortner. She was retired from the State of Delaware where she worked in the Facilities Department.

Shirley is survived by her two daughters; Deb Dudziec and Sheryl Buckman.

A Graveside Service was held on Monday, January 30, 2020 at the Riverview Cemetery in Wilmington, DE.

For online condolences, please visit

www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
