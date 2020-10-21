1/
Shirley Hamlon Hoover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Hamlon Hoover

Shirley Hamlon Hoover, 90, formerly of Wilmington, DE, entered into the presence of her blessed Savior on October 9, 2020 in Irvine, CA. Born on July 27, 1930 in Wilmington, DE to the late Clifford B. and Rhoda L. (Farwell) Hamlon, she was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Hoover, Jr., whom she wed on November 5, 1955 and who passed on May 13, 2015, and her brother, Clifford B. Hamlon, Jr.

She is survived by children William S. (Barbara) Hoover Ill, Mary Anne H. (George) Montanari, and David F. (Paula) Hoover; grandchildren Daniel Hoover and Lisa (Matthew) Grove; Michael (Julie) Montanari, Sarah Montanari, and Mark Montanari; Erin (Christopher) Ferrier, Jamie Hoover, Rachel (Ben) Wainscott, and Joshua Hoover; and great-grandchildren Jaden and Parker James Grove, Autumn Rose Montanari, and Declan and Harper Ferrier.

She was a graduate of the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and served as an OB nurse, Director of Nursing, Healthcare Rehabilitation Liaison, church daycare worker, and retail cashier. She was a true servant and follower of Jesus Christ; a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend; an amazing cook, baker, and party host; an avid cross-stitcher, crocheter, needle-worker, and seamstress, completing over 100 separate pieces, including her daughter's wedding gown; and a faithful church member, choir and bell choir member. At 86 years old, she climbed to the top of Saddleback Mountain (5,600 ft).

Memorial donations can be made to North America Missions (The Dillard Family) at https://www.fwbnam.com/dillard.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved