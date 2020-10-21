Shirley Hamlon Hoover
Shirley Hamlon Hoover, 90, formerly of Wilmington, DE, entered into the presence of her blessed Savior on October 9, 2020 in Irvine, CA. Born on July 27, 1930 in Wilmington, DE to the late Clifford B. and Rhoda L. (Farwell) Hamlon, she was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Hoover, Jr., whom she wed on November 5, 1955 and who passed on May 13, 2015, and her brother, Clifford B. Hamlon, Jr.
She is survived by children William S. (Barbara) Hoover Ill, Mary Anne H. (George) Montanari, and David F. (Paula) Hoover; grandchildren Daniel Hoover and Lisa (Matthew) Grove; Michael (Julie) Montanari, Sarah Montanari, and Mark Montanari; Erin (Christopher) Ferrier, Jamie Hoover, Rachel (Ben) Wainscott, and Joshua Hoover; and great-grandchildren Jaden and Parker James Grove, Autumn Rose Montanari, and Declan and Harper Ferrier.
She was a graduate of the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and served as an OB nurse, Director of Nursing, Healthcare Rehabilitation Liaison, church daycare worker, and retail cashier. She was a true servant and follower of Jesus Christ; a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend; an amazing cook, baker, and party host; an avid cross-stitcher, crocheter, needle-worker, and seamstress, completing over 100 separate pieces, including her daughter's wedding gown; and a faithful church member, choir and bell choir member. At 86 years old, she climbed to the top of Saddleback Mountain (5,600 ft).
Memorial donations can be made to North America Missions (The Dillard Family) at https://www.fwbnam.com/dillard
.