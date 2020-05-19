Shirley I. Trostle
Wilmington - Shirley Irene Trostle, formerly of McDaniel Crest, passed away on May 17, 2020 in Wilmington Hospital, losing her battle with COVID-19. She was born Shirley Bottorf to Betty and Rueben in Williamsport, PA, where she met and married her high school sweetheart William (Bill) Trostle who predeceased her in 1990. The two moved to Wilmington, Delaware in 1957 where they spent the remainder of their almost 50 years together, and where they were longtime members of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Bill and Shirley loved to travel and particularly loved the year they spent living in England. Shirley enjoyed reading books and watching movies as well as playing Pinochle and Bridge. Playing cards was one of her favorite social activities, which allowed her to develop so many of her long-lasting friendships. Her favorite holiday was Christmas where she made it the most special time of year for her family as she found the deepest joy from being with her loved ones.
Also known as Nana to the kids, she was truly our Angel and always had a positive and happy attitude towards life. As she entered the room, her infectious smile always brought joy to the people around her. Nana was the heart of our family and provided much comfort and care throughout our lives. She is survived by her children: Keith Trostle (Betty), Cheryl Emory, and Craig Trostle (Patti); six grandchildren: Chad Emory, Devynn Emory, Kristin Waxman, Kevin Trostle, Matthew Trostle, Meghan Trostle; four great-grandchildren: Taylor West, Sophia Emory, Joey Waxman, Jake Waxman; and a great-great-grandchild, Isaac Clarke. Devynn Emory, a COVID-19 nurse, spent time with her in her final days.
In her 94 years, Shirley was an eternal optimist and always found the goodness in people and the wonders of the world around her. Shirley, Mom, Nana… she touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by all.
The Family is planning a memorial Service for Family and Friends later due to the Coronavirus. Donations can be made to Coronavirus Relief in Shirley Trostle's name, c/o Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2313 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803.
Burial Services will be held privately. Messages of condolence may be sent to mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from May 19 to May 24, 2020.