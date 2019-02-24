|
|
Shirley J. Sickler
Wilmington - Shirley Jean Sickler (née Nixon) of Wilmington, DE passed peacefully at home Tuesday February 19, 2019. Shirley Jean was born to the late Jeffrey and Beatrice Nixon in Niagara Falls, NY on March 16, 1932. She was predeceased by her husband Richard C. Sickler, her companion Robert Wolfgang and son Richard J. Sickler. Shirley is survived by her daughters Cheryl Martinenza (Brian), Susie Kountourzis (George), son Clifton Sickler, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She will be remembered as a pioneer in the nursing community for her role in growing and maintaining the Private Duty Nurses Registry of the State of Delaware. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her beloved friends and family, vacationing, playing solitaire and crossword puzzles. Shirley's friends and family will continue her tradition of honoring wine time as her favorite time to celebrate life. Services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019