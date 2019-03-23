Services
Boles Funeral Home
35 Parker Lane
Pinehurst, NC 28374
(910) 235-0366
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Brinker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley King Brinker


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley King Brinker Obituary
Shirley King Brinker

Pinehurst, NC - Shirley King Brinker age 86 of Pinehurst, North Carolina, beloved widow of William Brinker, passed away at home March 11, 2019. Born July 9, 1932, in Manhattan, NY, Shirley graduated from the University of Delaware in 1953, worked as an executive for Sun Oil and made her home in Wilmington, Delaware until her retirement. She is survived by her nieces Meredith Ludwig Curtis and Julia Ludwig Emerson, stepson Baird Brinker, grandchildren William and Baird, Jr.

Online condolences can be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now