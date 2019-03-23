|
Shirley King Brinker
Pinehurst, NC - Shirley King Brinker age 86 of Pinehurst, North Carolina, beloved widow of William Brinker, passed away at home March 11, 2019. Born July 9, 1932, in Manhattan, NY, Shirley graduated from the University of Delaware in 1953, worked as an executive for Sun Oil and made her home in Wilmington, Delaware until her retirement. She is survived by her nieces Meredith Ludwig Curtis and Julia Ludwig Emerson, stepson Baird Brinker, grandchildren William and Baird, Jr.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 23, 2019