Shirley Kitchens
Wilmington, DE - Shirley Jean Kitchens, 80, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 following a short illness. Born in Charleston, West Virginia on July 19, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Juanita (Perkins) Tanner.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Timothy Kitchens and wife, Rae, Randal Kitchens; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Brown, Christopher Kitchens and Benjamin Kitchens; her great grandchildren, Kaylee, Chase, Mason and Ryver.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Kitchens; and her husband, Charles Kitchens.
A graveside service will be held privately at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
To offer condolences, www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.